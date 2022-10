Time Out says

You’ll find this Sacred Heart Mission on one of St Kilda’s most renowned streets. Head here for one-of-a-kind designer pieces, accessories and an impressive selection of retro art and cooking books, with stock replenished regularly. If you can’t make it to the store in person, Sacred Heart also has a quality online store. While it is a little pricier than shopping in its brick-and-mortar’s, it'll save you from having to trawl through racks (though that is where a lot of the fun happens).