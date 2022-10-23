Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Savers Recycle Superstore: Heatherton

  • Shopping
  • Ashburton
Several clothing racks inside Savers Recycle Superstore.
Photograph: Savers Recycle Superstore
Advertising

Time Out says

Savers is one op shop that lives up to its superstore status. Though there are a number of Savers stores peppered throughout Melbourne, the Heatherton store found in the Moorabbin Super Centre offers a particularly good selection of homewares, furniture and clothing, fit for all tastes and styles. You can easily spend hours digging through the racks, so make sure you put enough time aside in your day to pay it a visit.

A hot tip: if you drop off your preloved goods at Savers, you’ll get a 20 per cent off voucher to use instantly in-store.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
Suite 4 and 5
Moorabbin Super Centre
430 Warrigal Road
Heatherton
Melbourne
3202
Contact:
stores.savers.com.au/au-vic/heatherton/savers-recycle-superstore-3013.html
(03) 9558 0844
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 9am-7pm; Thu & Fri 9am-9pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 10am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.