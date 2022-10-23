Time Out says

Savers is one op shop that lives up to its superstore status. Though there are a number of Savers stores peppered throughout Melbourne, the Heatherton store found in the Moorabbin Super Centre offers a particularly good selection of homewares, furniture and clothing, fit for all tastes and styles. You can easily spend hours digging through the racks, so make sure you put enough time aside in your day to pay it a visit.

A hot tip: if you drop off your preloved goods at Savers, you’ll get a 20 per cent off voucher to use instantly in-store.