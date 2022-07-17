Time Out says

Sheet Society has brought its signature tonal hues, natural fabrics and luxury textures to Armadale, opening its first flagship store on one of the best shopping strips found in Melbourne.

The High Street store reimagines the experience of shopping for sleep decor, with sensory experiences designed to help you curate your bedroom sanctuary.

Sleep stylists are available by appointment to assist with the shopping experience, personally guiding shoppers through their options with the ability to touch, feel and even take home swatches.

The store also features an interactive ‘bed builder’, letting customers create their dream bed using a digital tool that previews their personal bedding combination in a mix and match style.

Sleep Society CEO and co-founder Hayley Worley says, “We loved bringing the digital side of our business into the physical space and our touch screen bed builder is such a fun addition. Our customers can easily start to build their dream bed and choose from any colour, size or texture by navigating the touch screen. It perfectly compliments the physical experience of exploring bedding combinations. A bedroom is so personal, and it was important that we created a space where people can not only visualise their dream setting, but feel it and ultimately see themselves in it”.

The store includes new collections and classify favourites, like Eden cotton and Eve linen. Designed by local interior designer Golden, the space champions natural materials and soft curves, with raked timber ceilings and an organic palette to emulate Sheet Society’s ethos of creating inspiring spaces.

The Sheet Society is now open at 1123 High Street, Armadale.