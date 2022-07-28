Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sister Studios

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy North
A collared printed shirt by Sister Studios.
Photograph: Sister Studios
Advertising

Time Out says

Playful, comfy and stylish clothing made with minimal offcuts and headstock fabrics

This brand takes its name from its simple beginnings as two pals making dresses for their sisters and friends. Now, Sister Studios has blossomed into the kind of clothing brand that feels playful yet comfy at the same time. Sister prioritises sustainability by using patterns with minimal offcuts and deadstock fabrics that would otherwise go to waste. Any scraps left at the end of the locally based production process are then donated to local schools and kindergartens. You might have seen Sister’s attention-grabbing gingham dresses on the streets of Fitzroy, which is also where its store is located. Pop in for a visit, or shop SISTER Studios online here.

Details

Address:
105 Scotchmer St
Fitzroy North
Melbourne
3068
Contact:
sisterstudios.com.au
Opening hours:
Wed noon-6pm; Thu & Fri 11am-6pm; Sat 11am-4pm; Sun 11am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.