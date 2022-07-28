Time Out says

This brand takes its name from its simple beginnings as two pals making dresses for their sisters and friends. Now, Sister Studios has blossomed into the kind of clothing brand that feels playful yet comfy at the same time. Sister prioritises sustainability by using patterns with minimal offcuts and deadstock fabrics that would otherwise go to waste. Any scraps left at the end of the locally based production process are then donated to local schools and kindergartens. You might have seen Sister’s attention-grabbing gingham dresses on the streets of Fitzroy, which is also where its store is located. Pop in for a visit, or shop SISTER Studios online here.