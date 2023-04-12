Melbourne
Skydiver Records

  • Shopping
  • Collingwood
picture of skydiver shop
Photograph: Chip Mooney
Opened in 2016 by three local DJs, Skydiver is a record store specialising in techno, Italo, disco, house and more

Based in Collingwood, Skydiver is a record store that was opened in 2016 by three local DJs. Ever since, the shop has grown to stock a wide-ranging selection of new and secondhand records and tapes traversing house, techno, disco, Italo, synth-pop, new beat, new wave, cosmic, ambient and more. They also stock lots of local, interstate & imported labels and host regular in-store events. Skydiver Records also has a back courtyard which serves up pizza and operates as a wine bar at night. Wine, pizza and records? La dolce vita.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Address:
358
Smith Street
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
View Website
+61399959050
Opening hours:
Various
