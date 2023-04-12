Time Out says

Based in Collingwood, Skydiver is a record store that was opened in 2016 by three local DJs. Ever since, the shop has grown to stock a wide-ranging selection of new and secondhand records and tapes traversing house, techno, disco, Italo, synth-pop, new beat, new wave, cosmic, ambient and more. They also stock lots of local, interstate & imported labels and host regular in-store events. Skydiver Records also has a back courtyard which serves up pizza and operates as a wine bar at night. Wine, pizza and records? La dolce vita.