Time Out says

The next time that you're on a trip to the lovely Mount Macedon region, incorporate a visit to Sticky Fingers boutique in nearby Gisborne. Your children will stand out in the adorable pieces you’ll find here, which include standout brands like the Bobux podiatrist-recommended shoes, Oh Flossy! non-toxic children’s make-up brand and the popular Tap A Shape toys that keep kids entertained. Sticky Fingers also has a toy box in the store to keep your little ones entertained while you browse and shop.