Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sticky Fingers

  • Shopping
  • Ashburton
A group of three children laughing in a sunflower field.
Photograph: Joao Perini on Unsplash
Advertising

Time Out says

The next time that you're on a trip to the lovely Mount Macedon region, incorporate a visit to Sticky Fingers boutique in nearby Gisborne. Your children will stand out in the adorable pieces you’ll find here, which include standout brands like the Bobux podiatrist-recommended shoes, Oh Flossy! non-toxic children’s make-up brand and the popular Tap A Shape toys that keep kids entertained. Sticky Fingers also has a toy box in the store to keep your little ones entertained while you browse and shop.

Written by
Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
Melbourne
Contact:
www.stickyfingersboutique.com.au
0423 111 009
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9.30am-5pm; Sat 9.30am-4pm; Sun 9.30am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.