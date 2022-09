Time Out says

This Fairfield shop sells all of its foods and liquids completely free from packaging, so be sure to BYO container

Just down the road from Fairfield station sits the Hub Bulk and Bare Food Store. Encouraging a bring-your-own container model, The Hub sells all its foods and liquids free from packaging. It’s not just food on offer; you can also choose from a host of sustainable cleaning brushes, stationery and gifts. The stainless steel bento snack box and the Joco reusable cups are a highlight.