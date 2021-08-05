Melbourne
Morning Market Chocolate Supreme cake
Photograph: Supplied

This giant molten lava cake is available exclusively in Melbourne

Live out your Bruce Bogtrotter dreams with this gooey chocolate number

Written by
Rushani Epa
If you're an avid TikTok viewer then there's no doubt you've watched video upon video of people making their own homemade molten chocolate mug cakes. Or if you're a devout chocoholic you might have tried making it (and burnt your mouth while doing so) at home yourself. But the one golden rule is that can't be shared. 

Well, what if we told you there was a six-person cake that could solve that problem? The team at Andrew McConnell's grocer Morning Market have concocted a plate-sized choccy cake that can be eaten by the spoonful or served up by the slice. The Chocolate Supreme is the venue's brand new signature cake that is comprised of Valrhona chocolate and, once warmed, briefly exudes oozy, melted chocolate. It's dense, soft and oh so self-indulgent. 

The cake is priced at $32 a pop and can be collected from either Morning Market store in Fitzroy or Prahran. Arrange for Click and Collect here.

