Unnie111

A glass window display showcasing a variety of Korean fashion pieces.
Photograph: Unnie111
Nestled inside the Midcity Centre on Bourke Street, Unnie111 is fully stocked with charming, elegant designs. If you’re into cardigans, vests, knit tops, skirts and long trousers, this place is just for you. The brand also leans towards a more neutral colour palette, so expect to be surrounded by shades of white, black and brown. With spring in full force, opt for the chic Suzy Blouse and pair it with your go-to denim shorts. You could also try out the Unique Cardigan if you plan to go on a night out in the city.

Written by Pauline De Leon

Details

Address:
Midcity Centre
Shop 111
200 Bourke Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.instagram.com/unnie111_kr
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat noon-7pm
