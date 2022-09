Time Out says

For those on the hunt for popular Korean beauty brands, W Cosmetics houses some of the best labels including Cosrx, Dr Jart+, Etude House, Laneige, Sulwhasoo and more. Whether you’re looking to restock your Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask or have been meaning to try out the Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, W Cosmetics has it all. You can find W Cosmetics at the Emporium in the CBD or Chadstone Shopping Centre.