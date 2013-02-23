Get dreadlocks minus the harsh chemicals and techniques

These guys specialise in dreadlocks and have even created their own dreadlocking technique that is free from waxes, chemicals and harsh interlocking and backcombing techniques. This means that there is virtually no loss of length to your hair once dreaded up, and the process is much gentler on your scalp. The team will also suggest some high-quality shampoo and hair products to help you maintain the length, health and long-term success of your dreadlocks.