We all deserve a little post-lockdown treat, and if it's on sale, so much the better.

For two days only, Charlie's Fine Food Co (225 East Boundary Road, Bentleigh East) is offering up its gourmet cookies at a fraction of their retail price. The cookies usually sell for about $7 per 100 grams, but on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, you can visit the factory and buy them at just $1 per 100 grams. Really love cookies? Get an entire kilo of cookies for a mere $10.

These cookies are the slightly imperfect ones that don't make it into the fancy retail boxes, but they are guaranteed to be just as delicious as their more aesthetically pleasing brethren. And if you want to scoff all your cookies then and there (and who wouldn't?), Foxes Lane Food Cart is selling tea, coffee and chai on site.

You can get your mitts on as many cookies as you want, but only between 10am and 4pm on Friday, October 22 and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, October 23.