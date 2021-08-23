You can now try Tom Sarafian's restaurant-quality hummus at home

The closure of Bar Saracen signified the loss of not only one of the city's best bars, but the end to having Armenian-Australian chef Tom Sarafian's dishes at our regular disposal. But that's all about to change. The Melbourne chef has just launched his own restaurant-quality food label, Sarafian Melbourne.

The first product on the line is his acclaimed hummus. Unlike the mass-produced, vinegary numbers you'll find stocked on supermarket shelves, Sarafian's hummus is based on traditional recipes. It incorporates premium Lebanese tahini, garlic (thanks to a heaping of Lebanese garlic sauce toum) and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Sarafian has shadowed great chefs like Greg Malouf extensively, cooked in Michelin-starred venues like Petersham Nurseries and helmed the kitchens at Melbourne's now-closed Bar Saracen, Little Andorra and Rumi. He's been dishing up his hummus topped with king prawn and spanner crab in the latter years of his career as well.

Now, the chef is undertaking each three-day hummus operation himself, jarring them and stocking them at local venues like Meatsmith, Baker Bleu, All Are Welcome and Morning Market with more stockists to come.

Sarafian's favourite element of the 300g jar's design is the tapered strip. "The three red lines are a nod to my signature paprika fork marks. These are marks that I garnish every plate of hummus I’ve served over the last three years, be it at Saracen, Little Andorra, Rumi and various guest chef events across Melbourne, Sydney and Tasmania.

"The fork lines are inspired by the very first hummus I ate as a child at my grandparents home. My grandfather Zareh, a chef like my great grandfather, father, uncle and brother, used to cook the most beautiful feasts for birthdays and Sunday lunches. There would be a huge table full of hot and cold mezze, and there was always hummus. It was strong with garlic and tahini, and he would garnish the edges of the hummus with a fork dipped in water then paprika. This is a classic retro style of garnishing in the Middle East, like lemon slices or sprigs of curly parsley."

So how is it best enjoyed? "It's best served at room temperature, like how it's eaten in the Middle East. Mop it up with your favourite breads, crackers, or fresh vegetables, and pickles. Spread it on toast for breakfast with eggs and tomatoes, top it with minced lamb cooked with onions, herbs, spices and nuts fried in butter, put it in your sandwich, serve a big dollop with steak and chips or next to barbecued vegetables and seafood. The possibilities are endless and it’s a vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free product too."

Keep up-to-date via Sarafian Melbourne's Instagram and website for further updates and information.