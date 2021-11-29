Aesthetic fitness has a new home in Fine Line Studio

Located on Rankins Lane in Melbourne's CBD, Fine Line Studio might just be Melbourne's most aesthetic dance studio. Offering classes in aerial hoop, pole dancing and more the details in this studio need to be seen to be believed.

Increase your fitness and core strength in an aerial silk class, hammock dance class or flex class in Fine Line Studio's open-plan studio and take it all in. Framed by beautiful arched windows you will fall in love with the high ceilings dotted with hammocks and hoops.

Open seven days a week, Fine Line Studio isn't without its quirky 'Melbourne' details. Showcasing the Fine Line Studio's commitment to sustainability the studio houses a bathtub filled with native Australian plants and a four-poster bed (plus all of the fitness equipment). Every item in the studio is either hand-made or sourced second-hand meaning everything in the studio has its own story to tell.

Fine Line Studio offers classes for all skill levels, with each move catered to the student's abilities so no two classes are ever the same. Everyone is welcome at Melbourne's most aesthetic dance studio regardless of age, gender or body type so what are you waiting for?

Embrace your inner child by booking a class today. The full schedule can be seen on Fine Line Studio's website.