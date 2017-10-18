Rugby Union: Wallabies v Ireland

AAMI Park will host the showdown between the Aussie Wallabies and the Irish national team

Melbourne, get your fix of international rugby union when the Wallabies face off with the Irish national team in June 2018.

This match is a big deal – it's been a decade since Ireland's national rugby union team graced the city. The teams will be playing for the Landsdowne Cup; a three test tournament between Australia and Ireland.

AAMI Park will host the competition's second test match, which is quite possibly the deciding match of the series. We haven't lost to Ireland while on homeground for almost 40 years, but they're only one place behind us in the world rankings. Make sure you head down to the park to find out if we keep that record.