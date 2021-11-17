Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland

Theatre Athenaeum Theatre , Melbourne Thursday January 6 2022 - Saturday January 22 2022
Alice in Wonderland Melbourne
Photograph: Ben Fon
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and see where the adventure takes you

Alice and her friends are here for the summer in a bright and interactive production. From January 6, Lewis Carroll's classic story Alice in Wonderland is bought to life at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre in a show perfect for families.

Alice in Wonderland is presented by the Australian Shakespeare Company. Artistic director, Glenn Elston, says: "We love seeing the reactions on the faces of the little ones as they meet the wildly curious assortment of characters in the play."

Watch your children's faces light up as they interact with the cast. They'll be able to sing along with the Dodo, laugh with Tweedledee and Tweedledum and even interact with the Cheshire Cat. All of the characters will be there, including Alice, the Queen, the White Rabbit and even the pepper-obsessed Duchess.

You can find more information and book tickets here.

Details
Event website: https://tickets.shakespeareaustralia.com.au/sales/performances/family-theatre
Event phone: 8676 7511
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Athenaeum Theatre
Address: 188 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Price: $25

Dates And Times
