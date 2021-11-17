Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and see where the adventure takes you

Alice and her friends are here for the summer in a bright and interactive production. From January 6, Lewis Carroll's classic story Alice in Wonderland is bought to life at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre in a show perfect for families.

Alice in Wonderland is presented by the Australian Shakespeare Company. Artistic director, Glenn Elston, says: "We love seeing the reactions on the faces of the little ones as they meet the wildly curious assortment of characters in the play."

Watch your children's faces light up as they interact with the cast. They'll be able to sing along with the Dodo, laugh with Tweedledee and Tweedledum and even interact with the Cheshire Cat. All of the characters will be there, including Alice, the Queen, the White Rabbit and even the pepper-obsessed Duchess.

