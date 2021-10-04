This coming of age story peers into the cultural challenges faced growing up in modern Indigenous Australia

In Billy's Choice we're taken back to the lockdowns of 2020 on Wamba Wamba country (near Swan Hill) and the lands of the Eastern Kulin Nation (namely, inner-city Melbourne). It's here we meet Billy (played by Brodie Murray, who also wrote the play), who has finished school and is facing something of a crossroads concerning his future. His father (Corey Saylor-Brunskill), who is an Indigenous leader in the Koorie Justice sector, wants Billy to go to university and continue studying. But Billy's uncle Wumyah (Dion Williams) advises the young man to be patient and that if he listens to Country, the answers will come.

Billy's Choice was first developed as part of Yirra Yaakin’s ‘Yirra Yaarnz 2020’ play-reading series in Perth, with filmmaker Davide Michielin adapting the work for the digital stage. At its heart, the work is a coming-of-age story for modern Indigenous Australia, looking at the challenges of newfound independence and moving away from family and Country.