Surround yourself with the glory (gory?) of 1980s horror in this mesmerising video performance

There is just something deeply terrifying and visceral about horror films of the 1970s and '80s that no amount of cutting edge CGI can replicate. From The Exorcist and the original Halloween to The Thing and anything horror-related David Cronenberg touches, many of the films from this era have stood the test of time and gone on to spawn reboots and franchises.

It's this cursed genre that has inspired Body Horror – Stephen Nicolazzo's hallucinatory work for Melbourne Fringe. it was originally conceived as an in-person performance, but Nicolazzo pivoted the work into film when the situation became clear, with the cast of 30 each filming separate parts, which were stitched together (Leatherface-style) into the one work.

Nicolazzo has collaborated with students from the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance to create Body Horror, which is something akin to a series of interlocking nightmares and gruesome dreamscapes fused with dance and countless cinematic tropes.