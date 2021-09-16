Border Control
The inane nitty gritty of relationships in the immigration system is explored in this online play
If you’ve ever had to navigate the partnership visa system, you’ll know it’s a very specific sort of bureaucratic hell. And it’s the setting for Fringe show Border Control. This audio-visual political drama takes place in a fictional UK Visa and Immigration office where department officers are deciding whether a young married couple are, indeed, in love and can therefore stay in the country.
Border Control is a stinging work written by UK playwright Michelle Sewell that examines how immigration systems affect modern relationships – perhaps more relevant now during a pandemic than ever before. Can you determine whether a relationship is genuine or not simply by trawling through thousands of photographs, bills and online updates?
Border Control first toured the UK pre-pandemic and is presented online and on-demand to Australian audiences thanks to Hack Theatre and Theatre Works.
