This bleak, tongue-in-cheek work of physical theatre delves into First Nations history

The cheeky creative minds at Briefs Factory International are back this Yirramboi festival with Bred, a work of physical theatre that pokes away at the history of Australian and Oceanic identities, belief systems, relationship meanings and the issue of "superiority dysmorphia".

Spanning theatre, drag, music, dance and performance art, Bred can't be tied down to any one genre – though it's fair to say it will be just as titillating as other Briefs Factory shows. Want all the truth of Australia's history with a saucy side of mischief? Bred is showing for four performances at North Melbourne's Meat Market this May 12 to 15.