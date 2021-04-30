Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Bred

Theatre, Circuses Meat Market , North Melbourne Wednesday May 12 2021 - Saturday May 15 2021
Bred Yirramboi
Photograph: Joel Devereux
This bleak, tongue-in-cheek work of physical theatre delves into First Nations history

The cheeky creative minds at Briefs Factory International are back this Yirramboi festival with Bred, a work of physical theatre that pokes away at the history of Australian and Oceanic identities, belief systems, relationship meanings and the issue of "superiority dysmorphia". 

Spanning theatre, drag, music, dance and performance art, Bred can't be tied down to any one genre – though it's fair to say it will be just as titillating as other Briefs Factory shows. Want all the truth of Australia's history with a saucy side of mischief? Bred is showing for four performances at North Melbourne's Meat Market this May 12 to 15. 

Details
Event website: https://yirramboi.com.au/events/bred/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Meat Market
Address: 5 Blackwood St
North Melbourne
Melbourne
3051
Price: $10-$40

Dates And Times
