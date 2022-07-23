Melbourne
The Comedy of Errors

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
  1. Two people run toward the audience from the stage, two people stand on boxes at the back, others mingle around
    Photograph: Brett Boardman
  2. Twins stand side by side, on is hollering, the other has a puzzled look on their face
    Photograph: Bell Shakespeare
  3. A stage is filled with colourful balloons, a man in a suit and cowboy hat faces the audience, gesturing towards his heart
    Photograph: Brett Boardman
Time Out says

Double the fun with Bell Shakespeare’s revival of this heartfelt production, at the Arts Centre Melbourne this July

Ancient Greece meets Ibiza in Bell Shakespeare's revival of the Bard's fun comedy, The Comedy of Errors. Playing at the Arts Centre in Melbourne this July, audiences can revel in the classic comedic story of mistaken identity, chaotic wrong turns and misguided love. 

Taking place over a period of 24 hours, we follow not one, but two sets of twins who have been living apart for decades, as they journey their way back to each other while uncovering truths all along the way. 

After putting the show on hold in 2020, the company are bringing the lively production to Melbourne as part of a national tour from July through to October. A stellar cast fuels the show, with Julia Billington and Ella Prince portraying the Dromio twins, and Felix Jozeps and Skyler Ellis playing the Antipholus twins.

Directed by long-time Bell Shakespeare contributor, Janine Watson, the play is set in the ‘70’s against the backdrop of global tensions and social movements for change. 

"This production will be a fast paced and rollicking comedy, full of verbal wit and physical high jinx," says Watson. "But the characters are desperate for freedom, reunion, love - and that’s what we’ll keep at the heart of our show."

Tickets are on sale now, so get your disco pants ready.

Looking for more shows? Check out the best of Melbourne theatre and musicals this month.

Written by Ruby Staley

Details

Event website:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2022/seasons/bell-shakespeare/the-comedy-of-errors
Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
From $38
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

