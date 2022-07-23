Time Out says

Double the fun with Bell Shakespeare’s revival of this heartfelt production, at the Arts Centre Melbourne this July

Ancient Greece meets Ibiza in Bell Shakespeare's revival of the Bard's fun comedy, The Comedy of Errors. Playing at the Arts Centre in Melbourne this July, audiences can revel in the classic comedic story of mistaken identity, chaotic wrong turns and misguided love.

Taking place over a period of 24 hours, we follow not one, but two sets of twins who have been living apart for decades, as they journey their way back to each other while uncovering truths all along the way.

After putting the show on hold in 2020, the company are bringing the lively production to Melbourne as part of a national tour from July through to October. A stellar cast fuels the show, with Julia Billington and Ella Prince portraying the Dromio twins, and Felix Jozeps and Skyler Ellis playing the Antipholus twins.

Directed by long-time Bell Shakespeare contributor, Janine Watson, the play is set in the ‘70’s against the backdrop of global tensions and social movements for change.

"This production will be a fast paced and rollicking comedy, full of verbal wit and physical high jinx," says Watson. "But the characters are desperate for freedom, reunion, love - and that’s what we’ll keep at the heart of our show."

Tickets are on sale now, so get your disco pants ready.

