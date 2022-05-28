Time Out says

This world premiere musical is based on a fascinating story about finding creative expression in survival after escaping the Holocaust

There are many stories of survival from the Holocaust – and many survivors even found themselves new lives here, in Australia. Driftwood, based on a memoir of the same name by Eva de Jong-Duldig, is a charming musical chronicling the creativity, perseverance and love between Austrian/Australian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist/inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig.

This heartfelt story, tracking their lives from pre-war Vienna through to rebuilding their lives as artists in Melbourne, has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jane Bodie, featuring original music by Anthony Barnhill and lyrics by Tania de Jong AM and Jane Bodie.

Acclaimed director Gary Abrahams leads a solid cast for the exclusive world premiere of the musical in Melbourne this May.