Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Driftwood

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Chapel Off Chapel, Prahran
The cast of Driftwood the musical are in 1940s costume, assembled in a room amongst small sculptural artworks
Photograph: James Terry
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This world premiere musical is based on a fascinating story about finding creative expression in survival after escaping the Holocaust

There are many stories of survival from the Holocaust – and many survivors even found themselves new lives here, in Australia. Driftwood, based on a memoir of the same name by Eva de Jong-Duldig, is a charming musical chronicling the creativity, perseverance and love between Austrian/Australian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist/inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig. 

This heartfelt story, tracking their lives from pre-war Vienna through to rebuilding their lives as artists in Melbourne, has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jane Bodie, featuring original music by Anthony Barnhill and lyrics by Tania de Jong AM and Jane Bodie.

Acclaimed director Gary Abrahams leads a solid cast for the exclusive world premiere of the musical in Melbourne this May.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
driftwoodthemusical.com.au/
Address:
Chapel Off Chapel
12 Little Chapel St
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.chapeloffchapel.com.au
03 8290 7000
Price:
$59

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.