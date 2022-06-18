Melbourne
Eclipse

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • National Institute of Circus Arts - NICA, Windsor
Two circus performers are suspended in darkness, both reaching toward an illuminated eclipsed moon
Photograph: NICA
Time Out says

The National Institute of Circus Arts welcomes back audiences with a new production

Back on stage for the first time since 2019, the National Institute of Circus Arts is ready to
enthral audiences once again with an exciting new show. Featuring the talent of twelve NICA
students, Eclipse features a range of acrobatics, corde-lisse, trapeze, aerial hoop, tightwire, and hula hoop.

The show was inspired by novelist Arundhati Roy’s article 'The Pandemic is a Portal', as it explores the changing world around us, and hopes to pose questions to the audience around what the ‘new normal’ is, what we wish the world to look like and how we can build a better world together.

Doing all of this through movement and performance is no easy feat, and so, the show has a
host of incredible minds and bodies behind it. The visual piece-de-resistance – the set
and costume design by Eloise Kent and Angelica, and the makeup by students from
Melbourne Polytechnic – promises to be mesmerising and exciting, and leave audiences
impressed.

“These students have spent the last two years preparing and finessing their skills,” NICA’s Head of Circus, James Brown said. “They are roaring and ready to present this unique piece to our audiences and we can’t wait for you to experience it yourself.”

The exciting movement display is set to be complimented by live vocals from one of Australia’s best opera singers, Judith Dodsworth, who recently performed as Greta in Metamorphosis with Victoria Opera. The soaring vocals will sit alongside a live electronic and percussive score by Louis Frere-Harvey.

Eclipse runs from 10-18 June, 2022. Find out more and book tickets at NICA National Circus Centre.

Written by Ruby Staley

Details

Event website:
www.nica.com.au
Address:
National Institute of Circus Arts - NICA
Level 1
41 Green St
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.nica.com.au
03 9214 6975

Dates and times

