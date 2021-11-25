Circus Oz returns with a show that meanders through, and pays homage to, the city of Melbourne

While it's true that many of us might have forgotten what it was like to wander through Melbourne's CBD during 2021, we're still pretty sure that it didn't used to be filled with acrobats and circus performers.

This summer, Circus Oz is bringing a new, daring show to the literal streets of Melbourne. Everything but the Circus does away with the big top, with Circus Oz's star performers executing wondrous physical feats in Melbourne's laneways, malls, shopfronts and on balconies.

As an audience member, you'll be told to meet at one of six secret locations where your journey through the circus (and Melbourne) will begin. The roving show will then take you through the city, uncovering performances spanning acrobatics and aerial to tightrope, music and even flash mobs. It culminates with all six groups meeting for a showstopping finale.

Circus Oz's executive producer, Brian Robertson, says: "We’re not telling people where we are going, but we will we guide them through a rediscovery of their city. This is a show without barriers, a performance without fear and an experience not to be missed."

Tickets for Everything but the Circus go on sale December 8 for performances from January 14 to 29.