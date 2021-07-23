The beloved Roald Dahl book takes to the Arts Centre Melbourne stage this December for visually spectacular performance

Do you have fond memories of reading (or maybe even watching) Fantastic Mr Fox by Roald Dahl? The children's story about a wily fox and his exploits has been turned into a visually spectacular stage show by Queensland's Shake and Stir Theatre co and it's coming to Arts Centre Melbourne this summer.

If you need a refresher, the story revolves around (fantastic) Mr Fox, who lives with his fox family and survives by mischievously stealing food from farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean. When the three farmers have had enough of it, they hatch a plan to catch Mr Fox, only to be foiled by his craftiness.

Shake and Stir have previously brought to life Dahl book's in George's Marvellous Medicine and Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts. For Fantastic Mr Fox, audiences can expect a 12-metre high set with plenty of theatrical tricks to bring to life the cheeky, comedic tale.

Fantastic Mr Fox has played to sold-out audiences around Australia; see it Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse from December 1 to 4.