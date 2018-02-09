Writer and performer Osamah Sami draws on his award-winning memoir of the same name, and his hit film Ali's Wedding, to spin a theatrical tale

If you're new to Osamah Sami: in 1995, aged 13, he migrated to Australia from Iran, where his parents had fled to escape Saddam Hussein’s regime. In Melbourne, Sami struggled to juggle new surroundings with the expectations of his father (a Shiite cleric), mother and the expat Iraqi Muslim community. He joined the Bombers (AFL team). He flunked his exams. He was deported from the US in 2006, as a suspected terrorist. Cut to 2016, and he won the NSW Premier's Literary Award for his memoir Good Muslim Boy; in 2017, its filmic counterpart, Ali’s Wedding, was hit at festivals and the box office alike.

As you can imagine, he’s got quite the tale to tell – and that’s just the beginning. This stage adaptation will star Sami and Rodney Afif (who was also in Ali’s Wedding); Janice Muller directs.

Read our interview with Osamah Sami.