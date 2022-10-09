Time Out says

The nicest kids in town will be here from August 2022 when the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens at the Regent Theatre.

Long-admired director Jack O’Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) will lead a Broadway creative team, with stage and screen performer Shane Jacobson starring as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, a role he has dreamed of performing for a long time. He joins Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore, and Rob Mills in the cast lineup.

After watching the first workshop reading of the music in 2001, leading producer John Frost invested heavily to secure the Australian rights and became co-producer of the Broadway production. “I am thrilled the original Broadway version of Hairspray is finally coming to Australia. It is an irresistibly feel-good and hilarious production for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Frost.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, Hairspray tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad with the lifelong dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen.

The Broadway production of Hairspray has toured nationally across the US, and a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards. It was also adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

Hairspray will be on show at the Regent Theatre from August 2022. To sign up to the waitlist for ticketing announcements, head to the official show website.

Looking for more musicals in Melbourne? Here's our list of what's on right now.