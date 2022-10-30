Time Out says

If you didn't see the previous iteration of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne (set over a bottom-breaking epic two nights), then the return of one of the most hyped plays on the roster is sure to grab your attention this time around – particularly considering it has been condensed down into a one-night production.

Kicking off this May at its beloved home in the Princess Theatre, the fast-paced reimagining was penned by original creatives J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said of the new production: "We can’t wait to re-open with the reimagined version of our play and introduce even more new audiences to the joy and excitement of live theatre. We look forward to sharing the magic with theatregoers in Melbourne for a long time to come."

If you don't know a lot about the play, then here's the lowdown: it's a sequel to the series, based on a story conceived with Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne. We won't give too much away about the plot, but audiences can expect to find the gang 19 years on from the Battle of Hogwarts. While Harry himself grapples with the troubles of his past, his son Albus deals with living in the shadow of his famous father.

The play won a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards in London and six Tony Awards in New York, as well as seeing rave reviews and a mammoth one million tickets sold in Australia for the local production.