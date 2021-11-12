See the Stephen Sondheim musical of fairytales gone awry at North Melbourne's Meat Market

Fairytales will converge at North Melbourne's Meat Market this January when Watch This brings the offbeat Stephen Sondheim musical Into The Woods to town.

Whether you're a fan of the stage production or the movie, Into the Woods has for decades enchanted audiences with its quirky, yet wary, take on some of Western culture's best known fairytales. A baker and a wife long for a child, but a witch's curse prevents them from starting a family.

Hence, they embark on a quest into the woods to find the solution to their problem, running into a number of famous fairytale characters along the way – we're talking Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella, Rapunzel and more. But while all the characters have hopes and wishes, Into the Woods famously forces these characters to address the consquences of their actions in achieving said dreams – happily ever afters aren't guaranteed.

The Meat Market production of Into the Woods comes from Watch This, which is dedicated to performing the works of Sondheim. Melanie Hillman and Sonya Suares co-direct (the pair having previously worked on the Green Room Award-nominated Sunday in the Park with George), with an ensemble cast featuring James Millar, Fiona Choi, John O'May and Jackie Rees.

Into the Woods shows at North Melbourne's Meat Market from January 15 to 23.