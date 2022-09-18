Melbourne
K-Box

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Malthouse Theatre, Southbank
A Korean woman stands at the top of a circular mat, surrounded by croquet balls and mallets. A man stands behind her in whites, with a cat carrier in his hand.
Photograph: Malthouse Theatre
Time Out says

This latest Malthouse offering about complicated family relationships kicks off on September 2 at the Beckett Theatre

Malthouse Theatre’s current Artist in Residence, Ra Chapman, debuts on the mainstage this September with a brand new play about a 30-year-old Korean adoptee who discovers that her family story isn’t quite what she thought. 

Protagonist Lucy returns to her adopted family home after a break-up with both her boyfriend and her job leaves her depressed and seeking comfort – and a place to sleep. A box of memories has gone missing, and when a K-Pop star suddenly shows up asking mysterious questions about her family, Lucy begins to see the cracks appear – and what she discovers may just leave her reeling.

"As a transracial adoptee, my relationship with my identity can be best described as a tumultuous rollercoaster ride, which is still ongoing," says Chapman. "K-Box was inspired by the collective and palpable grief, desire for connection, and deep love that exists within the Australian adoptee community and extended community overseas."

This latest Malthouse offering kicks off on September 2 at the Beckett Theatre, starring burlesque favourite Maude Davey (MelancholiaThe Lockdown Monologues), Syd Brisbane (Because The Night) and newcomers Susanna Qian and Jeffrey Liu. K-Box will be directed by Malthouse Director in Residence, Bridget Balodis.

Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.malthousetheatre.com.au/tickets/malthouse-theatre/k-box/
Address:
Malthouse Theatre
113 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Price:
$80

