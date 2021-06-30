Revisit Shakepeare's tragic tale of old age, pride and foolishness at Fortyfivedownstairs

King Lear – William Shakespeare's tragic tale of one king, three daughters and a whole lot of political machinations – is being staged by the Melbourne Shakespeare Company this winter.

After having to close on its original opening night due to Victoria's fourth lockdown, the company is back with a remounted season of King Lear, which plays at Fortyfivedownstairs from July 20 to August 1.

For those who need a refresher in the plot: the titular King Lear wants to retire from being king, so he decides to divide his lands between his three daughters, depending on how much they love him. His two eldest daughters (Goneril and Regan) make extravagant but false declarations of love and are given all his lands, while the youngest (Cordelia) is more humble and receives nothing. But when Lear goes to live with Goneril and Regan, he is mistreated, for they think him a foolish old man. Much politicking ensues, themes of madness and pride are explored and then eventually most of them die – this is a Shakespearean tragedy, after all.

And it appears to be just the tragedy Melbourne is hankering for, with tickets to the original pre-lockdown production selling out like hotcakes. King Lear shows July 20 to August 1 at Fortfivedownstairs – tickets for the new dates are on sale now.