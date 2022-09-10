Time Out says

MTC's new play is based on a novel about 15-year-old Vietnamese Australian Lucy Lam winning a scholarship to a prestigious private school

If you loved Looking For Alibrandi in Melbourne recently, Laurinda is your next hot ticket. The stage adaption of Alice Pung’s novel of the same name, about the trials and tribulations of being a Vietnamese Australian teenager growing up in Melbourne, is a warm and funny look at being caught between cultures.

Laurinda follows 15-year-old Lucy Lam, who wins a scholarship to a prestigious private school. When she's thrust into the world of high school politics and power – wielded by a trio of girls called The Cabinet – she has to choose between fitting in or being herself.

Similar to Malthouse's Alibrandi, the play will be presented in both English and Vietnamese and features some of the best local talents we have to offer in Fiona Choi (The Family Law), Gemma Chua-Tran (ABC's Mustangs FC), Georgina Naidu (Minnie & Liraz), Chi Nguyen (The Wilds), Ngoc Phan (Boy Swallows Universe), Roy Phung (Jasper Jones) and Jenny Zhou (Girl, Interpreted).

"I am excited to bring Alice Pung's novel Laurinda to the main stage in Melbourne," says writer Diana Nguyen. "In 2008, I wrote my short story '5 Ways to Disappoint Your Vietnamese Mother' in Alice's anthology Growing Up Asian in Australia, and it feels like a full-circle moment in 2022 to have adapted her book Laurinda in collaboration with Petra Kalive."

"The time is now to hear laughter, to feel the trials of this story, and to experience the joy of Lucy Lam, a Vietnamese Australian teenager growing up in Melbourne, Australia."

MTC's Laurinda kicks off on August 6 at Southbank Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.