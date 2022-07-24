Melbourne
Looking for Alibrandi

  • Malthouse Theatre, Southbank
Chanella Macri in Looking for Alibrandi
Photograph: Kristian GehradteChanella Macri in Looking for Alibrandi
The beloved novel Melina Marchetta hits the Malthouse stage this winter

In good news for anyone who was a teen from the early 1990s to early 2000s, Melina Marchetta's beloved Australian novel Looking for Alibrandi is being adapted for the stage and will show at Malthouse from July 8 to 24.

Comedian Vidya Rajan has adapted the work for the stage, with the production to be directed by Stephen Nicolazzo (Loaded, Merciless Gods and Body Horror at Melbourne Fringe 2021). "We have been developing this adaptation for the last two years," says Malthouse artistic director, Matthew Lutton. "We love Looking for Alibrandi, and director Stephen Nicolazzo has a vision that offers a new lens whilst bringing it sensually to life."

Like the generation-defining novel, the stage production of Looking for Alibrandi portrays the 1990s Mediterranean-Australian experience with striking clarity, exploring systemic racism from a migrant perspective. The production stars Chanella Macri (Australian Realness),
Lucia Mastrantone, and Jennifer Vuletic (Because the Night) as the Alibrandi women, with Ashley Lyons, Hannah Monson and Dion Williams rounding out the cast.

Looking for Alibrandi is on at Malthouse Theatre from July 8 to 24.

Nicola Dowse
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
Malthouse Theatre
113 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.malthousetheatre.com.au
03 9685 5111

