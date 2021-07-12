The spectacular musical lands at Regent Theatre winter 2021

Do you believe in freedom, beauty, truth and love? Yes? Good.

A spectacular stage version of Moulin Rouge! wings its way to the Regent Theatre this winter for its Australian premiere.

The stage version is closely based on the film and features (almost) all of the songs you know and love, including 'Lady Marmalade', 'Come What May', 'Your Song' and a whole new version of the 'Elephant Love Medley'. There are also a whole bunch of songs in there that were released in the years following the film's 2001 release date (for example, Katy Perry's 'Firework' is in place of 'One Day I'll Fly Away').

The show has been getting rave reviews. Time Out New York said, in a four-star review: "Moulin Rouge! may turn out to be the jukebox musical to end all jukebox musicals – if only because, among its particular type of jukebox musical at least, it’s hard to imagine how it can be topped."

Alongside the choreography, direction and impressive song list, critics have been particularly dazzled by the set design, which has transformed Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre into a slice of Paris at the turn of the century. It's set to do the same at the Regent.

The local prodution has now announced its cast, which is led by Alinta Chidzey (Chicago, West Side Story) as Satine and the relatively new Des Flanagan as Christian. The role of Moulin Rouge proprietor, Harold Zidler, will be filled by Simon Burke while the villainous Duke of Monroth is played by Andrew Cook. The artists Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago will be played by Tim Omaji (who you might know as Timomatic) and Ryan Gonzalez, while the Moulin Rouge's performers of Nini, La Chocolat, Arabia and Babydoll will be filled by Samantha Dodemaide, Ruva Ngwenya, Elenoa Rokobaro and Christopher J Scalzo.

More tickets have just become available; you can currently access presale tickets for shows from Jan 4 until Feb 13 from now until Jul 16 here.