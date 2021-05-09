Ngarngk; Giver of Life
The experiences of First Nations mothers are put at the forefront in NazAree Dickerson's debut play
Nyoongar/Burmese writer NazAree Dickerson is putting First Nations women at the forefront in her debut play. Ngarngk; Giver of Life is a story of Indigenous motherhood and the desire to return to traditional practices.
"Ngarngk" is a Nyoongar word meaning "giver of life"; an apt title given how the play tells the story of a mother willing to give everything to fight and protect her family. Ngarngk stars Carissa Lee and Kristel Kickett and is showing at La Mama Courthouse from May 9 to 14.
Details
|Event website:
|https://yirramboi.com.au/events/ngarngk-giver-of-life/
|Venue name:
|La Mama Theatre
|Address:
|
205 Faraday St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
|Price:
|$20-$30
Dates And Times
-
- La Mama Courthouse $20-$30 Book online
- La Mama Theatre $20-$30 Book online
