Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Ngarngk; Giver of Life

Ngarngk; Giver of Life

Theatre, Drama Multiple venues Sunday May 9 2021 - Friday May 14 2021
Yirramboi Festival
Photograph: Supplied/Candice Lorrae
Buy tickets

Time Out says

The experiences of First Nations mothers are put at the forefront in NazAree Dickerson's debut play

Nyoongar/Burmese writer NazAree Dickerson is putting First Nations women at the forefront in her debut play. Ngarngk; Giver of Life is a story of Indigenous motherhood and the desire to return to traditional practices. 

"Ngarngk" is a Nyoongar word meaning "giver of life"; an apt title given how the play tells the story of a mother willing to give everything to fight and protect her family. Ngarngk stars Carissa Lee and Kristel Kickett and is showing at La Mama Courthouse from May 9 to 14. 

Details
Event website: https://yirramboi.com.au/events/ngarngk-giver-of-life/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: La Mama Theatre
Address: 205 Faraday St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Price: $20-$30

Dates And Times
You may also like