An exclusive, immersive production of Peter Pan is flying into Melbourne

Follow the second star to the right and straight on to Melbourne, because an immersive, 360-degree production of Peter Pan is coming to the city.

Peter Pan – The 360° Adventure takes the classic story and combines it with cutting edge CGI and digital effects to recreate the settings of Edwardian London and Neverland. The production is an Australian first, and will be housed inside the new Impresario Hippodrome being constructed at Birrarung Marr. The new theatre provides audiences with an intimate, magical experience, with a theatre-in-the-round stage, 1,500 seats (none more than 20 metres from the stage) and more than 5,000 square metres of high resolution digital projections to bring the story of Peter Pan to life alongside a live cast.

The performance remains true to the original book and has been created with the blessing of J.M. Barrie's family. The author could never have imagined his story being realised like this, however, with digital projections allowing the audience to feel like they're soar alongside the cast as they perform aerial stunts. The entire magical production has been likened to stepping inside a video game or a Pixar animation.

Peter Pan – The 360° Adventure opens in Melbourne from June 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale November 22, with the waitlist open now.