This painfully relevant show comes to Geelong, cracking open tough questions about justice

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

Award-winning playwright Suzie Miller drew on her experiences as a lawyer for Prima Facie, the hugely successful, hard-hitting one-woman play that takes a searing hot, clear-eyed look at the Australian legal system, sexual consent laws and their effects on victims.

Sheridan Harbridge stars as Tessa, a criminal lawyer at the top of her game who knows the law permits no room for emotion, with this production speaking directly to an all-too-familiar reality where one in three women experience some form of sexual assault, and the law’s delivery of ‘justice’ fails to account for the deep imbalances of power and gender.

When the show premiered at Sydney's Griffin Theatre Company in 2018, Time Out reviewer Debbie Zhou said: "Prima Facie gives a platform for a woman to speak her truth, asking us to look beyond first impressions and to dig deeper into the very structures and procedures that embed underlying injustices. This is an urgent and compelling work: one that should be as widely seen for its craft, just as much as its subject matter should be better understood by our politicians, lawmakers and general public. Run, don’t walk."

Prima Facie runs from August 18 to 21 at Geelong Arts Centre as part of its 2021 Winter Escape Season. Tickets on sale now.

If this article has raised any issues for you, you can call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, the line is open nationwide 24 hours a day. In Victoria, you can also call the Sexual Assault Crisis Line Victoria between 5pm and 9am on 1800 806 292.