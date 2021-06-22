Difference is celebrated in this imaginative play about a young girl's experiences with autism

Robot Song is a play dedicated to sharing the importance of diversity, exploring the role of fantasy, and investigating the impacts of bullying. Based on a true story, it explores the journey of young Juniper May who receives a signed petition from her classmates verifying their hatred towards her based on her social differences – Juniper doesn’t like eye contact and speaks in an unusual manner.

Follow her journey as she transforms into a robot – a nickname given to her by her bullying peers – and escapes the troubles of her reality. While never explicitly mentioning autism, this family-friendly piece will provide important insights into the social experiences of children who are on the autism spectrum. Robot Song is designed to inform, entertain and show love and support for those who experience hardship from being different.

Robot Song first showed to Melbourne audiences in 2019 (read our review here), winning a Helpmann Award for Best Presentation for Children and Young People in the same year (plus two Drama Victoria awards). The 2021 season of Robot Song is showing at Chapel Off Chapel from July 26 to 29.