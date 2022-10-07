Time Out says

Start your engines, you’re in for a wild night with some of Down Under’s biggest personalities. The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Live Tour is a camp night of entertainment for fans of a certain reality television franchise, and anyone who just loves a drag queen.

With the reigning superstar queen of Down Under Spankie Jackzon on hosting duties for this concert spectacular eleganza, gather your best squirrel friends and settle in for epic group numbers and eclectic solo acts from a mixed bag of queens from Seasons One and Two of Drag Race Down Under.

Drag from Australia and New Zealand certainly has a flavour of its own, and for fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race from below the equator, it’s been a joy to see this celebrated on the latest Antipodean season of the reality franchise. But as discerning judge Judy's know, there’s often a whole lot more to a drag queen than what makes the edit of a Drag Race episode. This tour is your chance to get a taste of what gets left on the cutting room floor – and you might just be in for a big surprise when you get a load of which queens turn it out with a powerful stage presence, a creative performance concept and an absolutely killer lip-synch that’ll leave you gagging.

We checked out the tour when it swept through Sydney and can attest that the energy in the crowd was as effervescent as a mini Mardi Gras. Though we do confess that we were surprised to see some children milling around in the crowd. But if you’re an adult thinking about bringing your tiny dancer along – and you don’t mind them hearing some rude words, and you trust that any jokes about certain acts that happen in the men’s room will go straight over their heads – then there’s nothing more wholesome than a kid in their sparkliest outfit meeting queens that they admire, and seeing that there’s a community of fabulous folks waiting for them when they grow up.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Live Tour lands at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Friday, October 14. Snap up your tickets here.