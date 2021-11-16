We're all in this together as Ash Flanders brings us aboard his new all-singing, no-dancing cabaret

Comedian Ash Flanders is bringing his new, highly chaotic cabaret S.S. Metaphor to the Malthouse Outdoor Stage this December.

In what might be the world's first "disaster-movie-allegorical-farce-cabaret", Flanders takes audiences aboard the S.S. Metaphor in what he describes as "a glittering ode to freedom, adventure and endless possibility." The production also stars Zenya Carmellotti, Will Conyers and Natalie Gamsu, with direction from Sarah Giles (Blaque Showgirls, The Truth).

"S.S. Metaphor is the all-singing, no-dancing result of a restless imagination and the world’s longest lockdown, sailing clumsily between The Poseidon Adventure and Snowpiercer with a soundtrack that proves leaving your house might still be dangerous," says Flanders. "If you think you’ve seen disasters at the Malthouse before, think again."

S.S. Metaphor is on at Malthouse Outdoor Stage from December 5 to 19.