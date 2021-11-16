Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right S.S. Metaphor

S.S. Metaphor

Theatre, Comedy Malthouse Theatre , Southbank Sunday December 5 2021 - Sunday December 19 2021
An illustration of a ship sinking as people humorously fall from the bow. the
Photograph: James Fosdike
We're all in this together as Ash Flanders brings us aboard his new all-singing, no-dancing cabaret

Comedian Ash Flanders is bringing his new, highly chaotic cabaret S.S. Metaphor to the Malthouse Outdoor Stage this December.

In what might be the world's first "disaster-movie-allegorical-farce-cabaret", Flanders takes audiences aboard the S.S. Metaphor in what he describes as "a glittering ode to freedom, adventure and endless possibility." The production also stars Zenya Carmellotti, Will Conyers and Natalie Gamsu, with direction from Sarah Giles (Blaque ShowgirlsThe Truth).

"S.S. Metaphor is the all-singing, no-dancing result of a restless imagination and the world’s longest lockdown, sailing clumsily between The Poseidon Adventure and Snowpiercer with a soundtrack that proves leaving your house might still be dangerous," says Flanders. "If you think you’ve seen disasters at the Malthouse before, think again."

S.S. Metaphor is on at Malthouse Outdoor Stage from December 5 to 19.

Details
Event website: https://www.malthousetheatre.com.au/tickets/malthouse-theatre/s-s-metaphor/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Malthouse Theatre
Address: 113 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Price: $40-$65

