The Royal Botanical Garden's outdoor summer Shakespeare series returns with the classic tale of mistaken identity

The Australian Shakespeare Company is bringing the Bard back to Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens this summer with a season of The Comedy of Errors.

The play is one of Shakespeare's most chaotic comedies, drawing on the playwright's love of mistaken identities and puns. The story is thus: two sets of twins are separated at birth only to be coincidentally (and unknowingly) reunited as adults. Naturally, hilarity ensues as each character mistakes each other for the person – think of The Comedy of Errors as a Shakespearean version of The Parent Trap. The play is also one of Shakespeare's shortest, earliest and most farcical works, with plenty of slapstick humour and zany occurences throughout.

The Comedy of Errors is showing at the Royal Botanic Garden's Southern Cross Lawn in a "picnic theatre" setting. This means you can BYO a picnic rug or low-rise chair, snacks and drinks to enjoy while watching the show. There is also on-site catering and a bar if you prefer.

Tickets are available now, and can also be purchased at the gate up to one hour before show time.