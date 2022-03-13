Melbourne
Stay Woke

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Malthouse Theatre, Southbank
An image of two adult brother from Stay Woke holding each other, but also mirrored with different expressions underneath themselves. The photo is imposed over a patchwork of coloured squares
Photograph: Supplied / TS Publicity'Stay Woke' by Aran Thangaratnam
Time Out says

Two brothers butt heads in this comedic new work by Aran Thangaratnam

The first indoor production to show at Malthouse since 2021 lockdowns is Stay Woke, a new comedy by Aran Thangaratnam and developed at Malthouse.

Brothers Niv and Sai head off on a ski trip. After years of being the black sheep, Niv seems to have found his groove, going vegan, starting a business and finding love. Hence he invites the infallible Sai (and his girlfriend Kate) on the vacation to reconcile their lifelong fraternal rivalry. But the holiday chit-chat soon turns political, with Kate ending up in the middle of the battlefield.

Malthouse artistic director, Matthew Lutton, calls Stay Woke an "astonishingly good and addictive comedy", with the work featuring Green Room Award-winning Dushan Phillips alongside newcomer Kaivu Suvarna, plus Rose Adams and Brooke Lee.

Stay Woke is showing at Malthouse from February 25 to March 13. 

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
Malthouse Theatre
113 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.malthousetheatre.com.au
03 9685 5111
Price:
$39-$69

Dates and times

