Melbourne Fringe is set to take over Queen Victoria Market this year with a never-before-seen precinct featuring the most salacious version of the Spiegeltent yet. Bernie Dieter and her band of legendary misfits are descending upon Melbourne, direct from raucous five-star reviews on the West End, to deliver a whole month of debaucherous nightly fun and frivolity.
Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, starring the legendary queen of Weimar punk described as an "electrifying cross between Lady Gaga, Marlene Dietrich and Frank-N-Furter in sequins", runs from October 6-30.