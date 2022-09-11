Melbourne
A woman in a purple wig with angel wigs looks at the sky
Photograph: Guillym Davenport

The best theatre at Melbourne Fringe this year

It's time to razzle dazzle us with the best weird and wonderful theatre shows this year at Fringe

Written by
Bianca O'Neill
Wacky theatre, kooky show ideas and crazy cabaret form the heart of Melbourne's Fringe Festival. This year is no exception, with everything from a comedic Powerpoint investigation into whether the movie Grease was all just a fever dream, to a camp puppet retelling of why aliens from Uranus journeyed to Earth in order to befriend an influencer. 

So where do you start? Look no further, because we have eight of the best Fringe shows hitting theatres and performance spaces around Melbourne this October. Check it out below.

Looking for more things to do at Fringe? Check out our list of the best music events and food pop ups this year.

The best theatre at Melbourne Fringe in 2022

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett
Photograph: Melbourne Fringe/Rachel Mia

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett

  • Theatre
  • Melbourne

Melbourne Fringe is set to take over Queen Victoria Market this year with a never-before-seen precinct featuring the most salacious version of the Spiegeltent yet. Bernie Dieter and her band of legendary misfits are descending upon Melbourne, direct from raucous five-star reviews on the West End, to deliver a whole month of debaucherous nightly fun and frivolity.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, starring the legendary queen of Weimar punk described as an "electrifying cross between Lady Gaga, Marlene Dietrich and Frank-N-Furter in sequins", runs from October 6-30.

They Came from Uranus
Photograph: Melbourne Fringe Festival

They Came from Uranus

Murray and his Murrayanettes bring camp humour to Fringe this year with a show about aliens from Uranus who become obsessed with Instagram influencer Miss Candy Carcrashian. They decide to fly to Earth to claim her as their own – but who knows what will happen?

This raucous show is a mash-up of 20 humanette puppets, shadow puppets and multi-media projections, set to a soundtrack of retro music from the Supremes and Lady Gaga. It's perfect Fringe fodder.

Juniper Rising
Photograph: Guillym Davenport

Juniper Rising

This one-woman cabaret comedy delivers Juniper Wilde to the stage, a parody of a pop star who sings problematic bangers to the adoring masses. After losing a lip-sync battle with the devil in Hades, what will Wilde bargain in order to return to the mortal plane?

This satirical and absurdist show is described as a camp horror comedy and adds another chapter to the multi-award-winning Juniper Wilde multiverse.

Grief Lightning: A Satire in 78 Slides
Photograph: Matt Steen

Grief Lightning: A Satire in 78 Slides

Mary Angley stars in this funny satire that is part theatre, part standup and part PowerPoint Presentation. Riffing off the narrative of Sandy in the famous movie Grease, Angley hopes to discover over the course of 13 scenes, 78 slides, and a bunch of animations, whether the opening scene in the movie is, in fact, the moment when she slips into a coma.

Is the rest just her fever dream? If 'Grease' is nothing more than a fantasy, is Sandy's narrative really the best we can hope for? There's only one way to find out.

Truthclub
Photograph: Shannon May Powell

Truthclub

What happens in Truthclub, stays in Truthclub – so be ready to drop some truth bombs. This performance art piece combines disco with dance, in the vein of a risqué 2008 music video, in order to shine a light on the lived experiences of young people of colour.

Billed as 'the antidote to fake news', Truthclub is set to a soundtrack by local artists Yeo, Stevzar, Pookie, Oscar Key Sung, Kuya Neil, Khya, Nerftiti LaNegra and Bhairavi Raman, and choreographed by Jonathan Homsey. So if you're ready for a cathartic celebration, it's time to get your dancing shoes on.

You're All Invited to My Son Samuel's Fourth Birthday Party
Photograph: Caitlin Ellen Moore

You're All Invited to My Son Samuel's Fourth Birthday Party

In a backyard, there's a party for a four-year-old. But what if, at the same time, you were also viewing multiple realities where an apocalypse was happening? That's the basis of hyper-real Fringe show, 'You're All Invited to My Son Samuel's Fourth Birthday Party'.

If you're interested in a surreal piece of storytelling, contrasting the backdrop of a suburban milieu with the future telling of the world ending around us, then this one is for you.

If Our Bodies Could Talk
Photograph: Jake Simkin

If Our Bodies Could Talk

Disabled artists Roya The Destroyer and Eliza Hull work together to deliver an energetic hybrid of theatre, dance and music in 'If Our Bodies Could Talk'.

Performed at the NGV against a backdrop of pre-recorded audio storytelling with live music and electronic soundscapes, this free event will bring themes of disability, body, and memory to light.

Grand Theft Theatre
Photograph: Tess Campbell

Grand Theft Theatre

In committing Grand Theft Theatre, six performers will recreate 12 famous moments from theatre history, reinterpreting them, mashing them up, and spitting them out for the awaiting audience.

This irreverent anthology of the theatre moments that changed our lives will come together to create a collage of legacies that were never to be touched – until now. Playing at St Ambrose Hall from October 13-23.

