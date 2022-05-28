Time Out says

After putting out The Architect in 2018 to critical acclaim (including our very own four-star review), playwright Aiden Fennessy quickly got back to work on The Heartbreak Choir. It was originally slated to debut at the Melbourne Theatre Company in the 2020 season but was delayed for obvious reasons, and unfortunately wasn't debuted before Fennessy passed in September 2020.

In a fitting tribute, director Peter Houghton is bringing it to the stage from April 29 to May 28. If you've seen The Architect, you likely already know you're in for an emotional ride, and Houghton notes that Fennessy is "an artist who can make you roar with laughter one instant then reach for tissues the next".

The play takes place in an old CFA hall on the outskirts of town, where a small group of locals come together to sing and connect. They've all splintered off from their original choirs and formed a new choir, the Heartbreak Choir, where they all hope to forge their own path. As you follow along on their sometimes heartbreaking and sometimes joyous journey, you'll laugh, cry and fall in love with the characters.

The star-studded cast includes William McInnes (An Ideal Husband), Maude Davey (The Newsreader), Carita Farrer Spencer (Ladies in Black), Ratidzo Mambo (Escape from Pretoria), Emily Milledge (The House of Bernarda Alba), Louise Siversen (Noises Off) and Julian Weeks (Savage Rivers).

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the website.

