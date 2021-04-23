The Lifespan of a Fact
Based on a true story, The Lifespan of a Fact addresses the issue of fake news head on and with humour
It feels like there’s no better time than right now to explore the concept of “truth”. MTC is leaning into that by launching the second half of its 2021 season with an Australian premiere exploring that very concept.
In comedic Broadway hit, The Lifespan of a Fact, we’re introduced to literary magazine intern Jim Fingal, who’s asked to fact check the work of a venerated essayist – only to find it’s riddled with inconsistencies. “Fake news is just part of the fabric of our society now,” says MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy. “[In The Lifespan of a Fact] we're now looking at what happens when fake news appears in a left-leaning publication. It's a true story, which is pretty thrilling as well.”
Starring Nadine Garner and Steve Mouzakis, The Lifespan of a Fact also introduces MTC audiences to Ngāti Toa actor, Karl Richmond (Punk Rock).
Details
Event website:
|https://www.mtc.com.au/plays-and-tickets/whats-on/mtc-2021-act-2/the-lifespan-of-a-fact/
Venue name:
|Arts Centre Melbourne
Address:
|
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
|Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
|$55-$120
Dates And Times
