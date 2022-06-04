Melbourne
The Return

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Malthouse Theatre, Southbank
Three First Nations people walk down a mountain, one with a package and one with a walking stick, against the backdrop of a mountain in sunset
Photograph: Common State
Time Out says

In a story spanning 250 years, this production inspects the sordid history of displaying First Nations people's bodily remains

Australia was once the centre of a burgeoning and macabre trade: the selling and collection of the bodily remains of First Peoples men, women and children for study and display across the globe. This grim and unthinkable history of grave robbing, intertwined with the discredited and harmful scientific theory of eugenics, is explored in a fascinating new play presented by the Malthouse Theatre.

Inspired by director Jason Tamiru’s (Yorta Yorta) experiences as a repatriation worker, and written by John Harvey (Torres Strait Islands), The Return highlights a 250-year long history of these practices through the use of three intersecting narratives: a repatriation officer, a museum curator and a bone collector. As we listen to their stories, we will discover the grotesque fascinations and flawed logic that keeps these remains locked in a battle that keeps them far from their rightful home.

Part of Rising 2022, this important story of Australia's darkest history is not one to miss. It's an eye-opening production that's sure to hasten the return of our First People's remains, so they can finally rest in peace. 

The Return plays at Malthouse Theatre, May 18 to June 4. Book your tickets here.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
rising.melbourne/festival-program/the-return
Address:
Malthouse Theatre
113 Sturt St
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.malthousetheatre.com.au
03 9685 5111
Price:
$50-$90

