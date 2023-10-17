Melbourne
Timeout

The Round

  • Theatre
  • Nunawading
picture of the round a new performing arts centre
Hedley Anderson
Time Out says

A new state-of-the-art performing arts venue for Melbourne's eastern suburbs

A brand spanking new performing arts centre has opened in Melbourne's East. Officially unveiled on October 13, the Round is set to become a thriving hub of art and culture. 

Touted as a place to "celebrate, entertain, create and connect," the Round will house a 600-seat proscenium theatre, 200-seat studio theatre, two multipurpose rehearsal studios and versatile function spaces for business, community or private use. 

The former home to the Whitehorse Centre, the Round will feature a program full of musicals, cabarets, live comedy and contemporary music. 

There will also be a bar where avid theatregoers can tuck into a seasonally shifting menu of food and drinks, making for the perfect pre-show snack or post-show nightcap. 

A stone's throw from Nunawading Railway Station, the venue is easily accessible via public transport whilst hosting free guest parking for those who drive. 

Discover more about the venue and upcoming shows by visiting the Round website here.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Address:
397
Whitehorse Road
Nunawading
Melbourne
3131
Contact:
View Website
9262 6555
