Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Sound Inside

  • Theatre
A man in a bomber jacket stands in front of a woman in a camel coloured outfit, behind them is a background of cursive writing
Photograph: MTC
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Catherine McClements and Shiv Palekar star in this Tony Award nominated character study about life and friendship

If you love a good character study, The Sound Inside should be your pick of the theatre season. Unfolding like a mystery novel, the story follows Ivy League student Christopher (Shiv Palekar), and professor and author Bella (Catherine McClements), as they build a friendship over the course of a few weeks – but it seems there may be more to the story than at first glance.

Director Sarah Goodes said of the play: "The Sound Inside haunts you in the same way a character from a great novel does – following you around for days after, quietly waiting for you when you wake up." 

"Having two actors of the calibre of Catherine McClements and Shiv Palekar promises to make it a night in the theatre you won’t forget, both dark, funny and deeply moving it’s the ultimate theatre experience – a celebration of that unique special bond of collective imagination between writer, performer and audience."

The Sound Inside was nominated for six Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Play. Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit mtc.com.au.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.mtc.com.au/plays-and-tickets/whats-on/season-2022/the-sound-inside/
Address:
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.