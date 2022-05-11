Time Out says

If you love a good character study, The Sound Inside should be your pick of the theatre season. Unfolding like a mystery novel, the story follows Ivy League student Christopher (Shiv Palekar), and professor and author Bella (Catherine McClements), as they build a friendship over the course of a few weeks – but it seems there may be more to the story than at first glance.

Director Sarah Goodes said of the play: "The Sound Inside haunts you in the same way a character from a great novel does – following you around for days after, quietly waiting for you when you wake up."

"Having two actors of the calibre of Catherine McClements and Shiv Palekar promises to make it a night in the theatre you won’t forget, both dark, funny and deeply moving it’s the ultimate theatre experience – a celebration of that unique special bond of collective imagination between writer, performer and audience."

The Sound Inside was nominated for six Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Play. Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit mtc.com.au.