MTC brings Florian Zeller's acclaimed dark comedy of truth and lies to Australian audiences

MTC is bringing French playwright Florian Zeller’s (The Father) dark comedy to Melbourne. The Truth explores, well, the truth through an intimate lens, with the story revolving around two married couples in Paris and the truth and lies of their intertwined relationships. Michel and Laurence are happily married; their friends Paul and Alice are likewise happily married. But that doesn't stop Michel and Alice from having an affair. Even stranger is while Michel tries to hide the tryst, Alice seems bent on revealing it – and Laurence seems to know something is up.

Starring Michala Banas, Stephen Curry, Bert LaBonté and Katrina Milosevic, MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy describes The Truth as Zeller’s “world breakthrough play”. “In a lot of the commentary around it, there have been comparisons made with Oscar Wilde, with Noël Coward and with Molière, in terms of glittering comedy.”

The Truth shows at Southbank Theatre from June 18 to July 17, with tickets on sale now.