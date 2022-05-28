Time Out says

This topical and touching play aims to explore the familiar themes of relationships, family and local culture through the lens of a world increasingly at threat

The environmental impacts of global warming are well documented – but what is the true impact of yet another catastrophic fire season on the people who experience it? John Marc Desengano, Brigid Gallacher, Chanella Macri and Emily Tomlins star in The View from Up Here, a new Australian play which is set to kick off its world premiere in Melbourne this May.

As a family stands amongst the ashes of their once-beloved home, they are forced to confront old emotions, embrace their devastating circumstances, and find a new way to move forward. Can they find hope in each other, or will their loss draw them further apart?

Written by local playwright Fiona Spitzkowsky, this topical and touching drama aims to explore the familiar themes of relationships, family and local culture through the lens of a world increasingly at threat.