Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The View from Up Here

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Theatre Works, St Kilda
The View From Up Here cast
Underground Media
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This topical and touching play aims to explore the familiar themes of relationships, family and local culture through the lens of a world increasingly at threat

The environmental impacts of global warming are well documented – but what is the true impact of yet another catastrophic fire season on the people who experience it? John Marc Desengano, Brigid Gallacher, Chanella Macri and Emily Tomlins star in The View from Up Here, a new Australian play which is set to kick off its world premiere in Melbourne this May.

As a family stands amongst the ashes of their once-beloved home, they are forced to confront old emotions, embrace their devastating circumstances, and find a new way to move forward. Can they find hope in each other, or will their loss draw them further apart?

Written by local playwright Fiona Spitzkowsky, this topical and touching drama aims to explore the familiar themes of relationships, family and local culture through the lens of a world increasingly at threat.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.theatreworks.org.au/program/the-view-from-up-here
Address:
Theatre Works
14 Acland St
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
www.theatreworks.org.au
03 9534 3388
Price:
$25-$40

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.